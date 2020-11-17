Wilton school switches to remote as 100 students quarantined

WILTON — With nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in schools, Superintendent Kevin Smith announced Monday evening that Cider Mill School would return to full remote learning for two weeks beginning Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Smith reported the following new cases:

2 in Miller-Driscoll.

3 in Cider Mill.

1 in Middlebrook.

3 in Wilton High School.

He said the decision to close the school was made after consulting with town Health Director Barry Bogle and the district’s medical consultant, Dr. Christine Macken.

Smith said the building will reopen to all students on Dec. 3. He said as that date approaches, a decision will be made whether to remain fully remote or switch to hybrid.

One of the factors to switching to remote was “the impact of those cases on our ability to staff sufficiently for in-person instruction,” he said.

As of Monday, there were 18 Cider Mill staff members and more than 100 students quarantined.

Cider Mill, which serves children in third through fifth grade, opened for four-day-a-week in-person learning in early October.

Learning models will not change for Wilton’s other three public schools: in-person four days a week at Miller-Driscoll (pre-K-2), and hybrid models at Middlebrook Middle School and Wilton High School.

Smith reiterated that transmission of the illness appears to result from youth sporting events and within families, rather than in schools.

He warned the situation “is dynamic and all school community members should be prepared to adjust to learning model changes in any of our schools.”