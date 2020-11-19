Superintendent: More than 200 Wilton students quarantined

WILTON — More than 200 town students are now quarantined due to COVID cases or exposure to the virus, according to information posted on the district’s website on Wednesday evening.

The 206 students quarantined are nearly double the 114 who were isolated a week ago.

The number of staff quarantined increased to 52, almost three times the 19 under quarantine last week.

There are 16 students and three staff members who have active COVID cases.

In a letter to the school community on Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith announced three new cases that day, two at Miller-Driscoll and one at Middlebrook.

However, he did find some relatively positive news to report.

“While we continue to see an increase in the number of positive cases, I would like to highlight the fact that we also continue to see quarantine periods working: in a number of recent cases, individuals have developed the virus while home in quarantine and away from others in our school community,” he said.

He added, “when we report new cases, we are including instances when school community members test positive while being out of school when they would have been transmitting the virus.”

Of COVID-positive students, there are four at Wilton High School, Middlebrook School, and Cider Mill School, and three at Miller-Driscoll.

Of the staff, two work at Cider Mill and one at Miller-Driscoll.

There are 43 students and two staff members associated with the high school who have been quarantined. There are 30 students and five staffers quarantined from Middlebrook, 71 students and 18 staffers from Cider Mill and 51 students and 20 staff members from Miller Driscoll. There are also three districtwide employees who are quarantined.

Although the district has initiated contact tracing for each of the positive cases, Smith urged everyone within the school communities to self-monitor for symptoms by taking their temperature in the morning and evening.

Cider Mill School, which serves third through fifth grades, moved from four-day-a-week in-person learning to full remote learning on Tuesday and is scheduled to remain closed until Dec. 3.

That decision was made, Smith said, due to the district’s inability to fully staff the school because of so many adults either in quarantine or unable to report for work due to their home schools being in remote-learning models.

Miller-Driscoll, a Pre-K-2 school, remains on four-day-a-week in-school learning, while the middle and high school remain on a hybrid model.