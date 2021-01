WILTON — The district’s superintendent said some of those who attended social gatherings last weekend linked to COVID outbreaks that have closed the high school are not cooperating with contact tracers.

Wilton High School switched to remote learning Thursday after Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith said he learned of social gatherings that included several people who have since tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to parents, Smith said he learned late Tuesday “that several social gatherings involving members of the Wilton High School community were held over this past weekend.”

Wilton Health Director Barrington Bogle has directed Wilton High School to switch to remote learning through Jan. 29.

All athletic and after-school activities will be suspended through Jan. 29, Smith said. Athletic practices can resume on Jan. 30, and Cohort A students can return to in-person learning beginning Feb. 1.

According to Smith, several people associated with these gatherings began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive days later.

“Since learning this information (Tuesday) evening, we have been heavily engaged in contact tracing alongside the town health department,” Smith said.

“We know that at least three individuals connected to these gatherings are confirmed COVID-19 positive, and a number of others have begun to show symptoms. We are very concerned about the number of individuals who were involved in these events and are concerned about the potential for greater spread in our high school and community,” he said.

In addition to the gatherings, Smith said the district has learned through health department officials that they are experiencing difficulty gathering the information necessary for this process.

Smith is asking all who participated in any of these events to share that information so the town can contact trace thoroughly. Those with information can call the Wilton High School nurse’s office at 203-762-0381 ext. 6227 or the Wilton Health Department at 203-563-0174 or 203-834-6260 (after hours).

Smith said the town’s health director is advising all high school students and staff to remain at home and carefully monitor for symptoms until contact tracing is completed.

Anyone who develops symptoms should quarantine immediately, consult with a physician, and contact the Wilton High School nurse or the Wilton Health Department, Smith said.

Smith said all students who attended these gatherings should quarantine immediately, Smith said. Siblings and other family members who reside with students who are confirmed positive or are exhibiting symptoms should also quarantine, Smith said. Members of the household who are positive should isolate from others within the home to the greatest extent possible, Smith said.

According to the district’s COVID-19 tracker, there are 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school community with 107 in quarantine, including 33 people associated with Wilton High.