Superintendent: 4 more COVID cases in Wilton schools

Miller-Driscoll School, along with Wilton's three other public schools, will remain open despite one member of the school community being presumed positive for COVID-19.

WILTON — Three members of the Cider Mill School community have tested positive for COVID-19 and a member of the Miller-Driscoll community is presumed positive for the illness, the superintendent said.

All public schools will continue operating as usual, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith said in a letter to parents and staff.

Smith said the district has conducted contact tracing and after consulting with Health Director Barry Bogle, those affected will be quarantined, and will participate in remote learning for 14 days.

Those who had “close contact,” he said, are being contacted by school administrators and directed to quarantine for 14 days.

Those who were not in close contact, but were nearby in classrooms or other spaces with those who have tested or are presumed positive have been contacted by administrators at Cider Mill and Miller-Driscoll and told they should self-monitor for symptoms.

“Only those individuals who were in ‘close contact’ are required to quarantine,” he said.

The letter described close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from two days before the onset of illness (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to a test) until the time the patient is isolated.

Citing privacy regulations, Smith did not give any information on whether the people in question were students or adults or how many people were directed to quarantine.