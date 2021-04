WILTON — Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the district’s April break, the superintendent said.

The students, according to an email Monday night from Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith, attend Cider Mill Elementary School and Miller-Driscoll Elementary School.

Wilton schools only have students who are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The district also has 10 students self-isolating after being in possible “close contact” with someone who has tested positive.

“We have conducted contact tracing and have informed those that need to quarantine that they must do so,” Smith wrote. “Please note that if there is a positive case in your home from the holiday break, you should contact your school nurse to share this important information.”

Smith also said the district recently began a “phased-in approach” to voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing. The goal, Smith said, is to provide consistent information about the presence of COVID-19 within the school community.

The district’s website says that, following a New York State school surveillance testing model, Wilton has proposed testing “approximately 5 percent of our school community each week with the goal of testing approximately 20 percent of our school population monthly.” Students from kindergarten through 12th grade will be tested.

More information about the district’s testing procedures can be found here.