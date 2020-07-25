https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/coronavirus/article/State-officials-hold-forum-How-Wilton-businesses-15433681.php
State officials hold forum: How Wilton businesses can succeed amid COVID pandemic
WILTON — State Sen. Will Haskell and Commissioner David Lehman of the state Department of Economic and Community Development will discuss “the economic impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses” during a Facebook Live conversation at 5 p.m. Monday.
The focus will be on local Wilton businesses. The goal is to provide information so Wilton’s local businesses can successfully navigate through these extraordinary economic times.
