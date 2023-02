Youth and adults across the country are experiencing a number of mental health challenges. Join the local community at Wilton's Riverbrook Regional YMCA at 9:15 a.m. March 3 for a presentation and discussion on the current mental health landscape.

At the Community Conversation on Mental Health, learn about what "mental health" includes, hear about the trends seen in Wilton and nearby towns, how to recognize signs of concern in youth and adults, and when and where to reach out for help.

The program will open with a keynote address by Dr. Andrew Gerber, president and medical director of Silver Hill Hospital. Following his presentation, there will be a panel discussion of local experts, moderated by Denise Qualey, from Kids in Crisis, with questions from the audience.

In addition to Gerber, panelists will include Wilton's Deputy Police Chief Robert Cipolla; Marie Demasi, an advocate for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Connecticut chapter; Vanessa Elias, of NAMI Southwest CT; Sarah Heath, from Wilton Social Services; Anthony Nave, of Mountainside, Chandra Ring, of the Wilton Youth Council; and Kim Zemo, coordinator of Safe School Climate in the Wilton Public Schools.

The discussion is intended as the first step in the dialogue; a jumping off point to more discussions and action. To register, visit https://WiltonLetsTalkMentalHealth.eventbrite.com

The Community Conversation on Mental Health is sponsored by Wilton Public Schools, the town of Wilton, Wilton Police Department, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton Mental Health Task Force, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Police Department, Kids in Crisis, NAMI Southwest CT, Silver Hill Hospital and Mountainside.

Paper-making workshop planned

Paper was not always the cheap and universal product that it is today. Before the Renaissance, paper in Europe was handmade by artisans and was costly compared to parchment.

The craft of handmade paper survives as an art form, using traditional paper-making materials such as hemp, linen, cotton, and wood pulp, a mold with wooden frame and metallic wire mesh to create a unique and useful product.

The Wilton Historical Society will hold its very own Paper Making Workshop for kids from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4.

Museum educator Catherine Lipper will discuss paper making, describe various types of papers and their uses, all while participants create their own colorful sheets of paper using a mold and dyes.

The class is suggested for children ages 6 to 10. The cost for members is $10 per child or for nonmembers, $15 per child.

To register visit wiltonhistorical.org or email info@wiltonhistorical.org. The Wilton Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Road.

Kids, teens challenged to read Nutmeg nominees

Take the opportunity to delve into more books with the Wilton Library's 2023 Nutmeg Reading Challenge for kids and teens.

Through the end of April, the library is challenging children and teens to read as many 2023 Nutmeg Book Award nominees as possible. The more you read, the more prizes you win.

To learn more about the Nutmeg Book Award, visit www.nutmegaward.org. Sign up for the challenge on wiltonlibrary.beanstack.org.

Complete the challenge by reading the list and voting for your favorite book at the end of April.

'Colors' exhibit features work of Weston artists

The dramatic and colorful artworks of a talented local couple is showcased in “Colors,” the January-February art exhibition at the Wilton Library.

This exhibition features the paintings of husband-and-wife duo Julie Leff and Charles Douthat from Weston. Their mediums are oil and acrylic, primarily on canvas, with subject matter ranging from florals and still lifes to abstracts, and more. The exhibition runs through March 3.

The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For more information, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-3950.

Library hosts reading scavenger hunt

Visit the Wilton Library during the first week of March for the Read Across America scavenger hunt.

Kids and adults can enjoy the interactive scavenger hunt, searching for the cover images of 10 books that celebrate a nation of diverse readers. Go to the Children's Library desk for the list of cover images concealed around the Children's Department. Find them all to win a cool sticker.

The scavenger hunt runs from Wednesday, March 1, to Tuesday, March 7, at the Wilton Library at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Learn about raising kids with special needs

The Wilton Library will host a presentation called "Being on the Same Page — How Parents Can Remain Effective Partners When Raising Kids with Special Needs" from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 1, in the Brubeck Room.

Presented by SPED*NET, Todd Kellogg's presentation will discuss how parents are busier than ever and the difficulty of raising kids has increased exponentially.

For parents to be successful in guiding their children, setting common sense expectations, and enforcing boundaries, they need to find ways to work together and co-parent in a collaborative manner.

But meeting the challenges of co-parenting is all the more critical when kids have special needs. As parents of kids with special needs know, everything is magnified and missteps can be that much more problematic.

In this discussion, Kellogg will walk through the best practices of co-parenting, successful communication patterns, and how to bounce back after setbacks.

He is a licensed family therapist and board certified licensed behavior analyst who has worked in the field of disabilities since 1994. Registration required by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org or calling 203-762-6334.

Historian to speak on spy mistresses

The Wilton Library will host a talk on "Spy Mistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of World War II" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the Brubeck Room.

Spies belong to a special group of people with flexible identities, elastic morals and what has been referred to by some as situational ethics. Many take dangerous risks, complete their missions and live to tell the tale; others don't.

During World War II, several women risked their lives to work within enemy territory to uncover secrets. Some were professionally trained; others were masters of intrigue and deception. They covertly served the Allies and made significant contributions to the war.

Learn about some of these women who worked in the European and Pacific theaters with John Cilio, a skilled historian who has been telling the stories of history for over a decade and who has published seven books.

Registration is required by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org or calling 203-762-6334.

Tamir Hendelman Trio to perform

The Tamir Hendelman Trio returns to the Wilton Library for a special musical homecoming, as Tamir explores music from his Israeli childhood, originals, and Great American Songbook gems.

The great concert of Hot & Cool Jazz will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

The Tamir Hendelman Trio includes Marco Panascia on bass and Matt Wilson on drums along with Hendelman, the pianist, composer and arranger who was born in Tel Aviv.

A longtime member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, he has recorded with Barbara Streisand and Natalie Cole, performed with Benny Golson and Terell Stafford and has been a guest artist of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Winston-Salem Symphony.

Advance registration is recommended by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org or calling 203-762-6334. Each registration is for one name only; remember to separately register each member of your party. The suggested donation is $10.

Arrive by 3:50 p.m. to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants admitted afterward if space is available.

There will be a reception following the concert with CDs available for sale and signing.