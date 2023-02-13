With tea and sweets, about 100 celebrate Valentine's Day at Ambler Farm in Wilton Jarret Liotta Feb. 13, 2023
Cecilia Fidanza, 3, of Wilton, and her sister Emilia, 6, enjoy a selection of treats at Saturday's St. Valentine's Day tea party at Ambler Farm.
Hannah Bonifacius, 3, of Westport was all smiles at Saturday's tea party at Ambler Farm.
Margot Nagle, 6, of Wilton enjoys a cup of tea at the Ambler Farm Valentine's Day Tea Party.
Gabi Strasfogel-Ryklin of Wilton and Olive, 13 months, enjoy the Valentine's Day tea party at Ambler Farm.
Posing for a picture are, from left, Lulu Karras, 6, of Wilton, Colette Harlan, 8, of Wilton, and Amelia Ruggieor, 7, of Weston. They attended Ambler Farm's Valentine's Day tea party.
Amanda Dinsmore of Wilton and her daughter, Caroline, 2, look at a framed picture taken at Saturday's tea party at Ambler Farm.
Volunteer Ashley Fields, 9, watches as her sister, volunteer Sydney Fields, 13, gets a photo of Lauren Torgerson of Wilton and her daughter, Sofia, 3.
Nancy Moore of Wilton and her daughter, Caroline, 6, share tea at Saturday's tea party at Ambler Farm.
Beth Arbia of Wilton and her kids Ethan, 4, and Avery, 6, enjoy tea time together at Ambler Farm's Valentine's Day tea party.
At right, volunteer Risa Traub, 14, helps kids make Valetine's Day cards at Ambler Farm.
Amy Devore of Ambler Farm welcomes visitors to the tea party Saturday afternoon.
Pippa Voulgaris, 7, of Wilton, enjoys a cup of tea with her sister, Gemma, 2, at Ambler Farm's Valentine's Day tea party.
WILTON — Love and laughs were in the air Saturday afternoon when Ambler Farm hosted its popular Valentine's Day Tea Party.
Around 100 people — largely moms and their young daughters — came out to the carriage barn for the first in-person party at the farm since the COVID-19 pandemic. The sold out event included an array of sweets, tea and soft drinks, photos and holiday crafts.