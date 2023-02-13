Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

With tea and sweets, about 100 celebrate Valentine's Day at Ambler Farm in Wilton

Jarret Liotta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Cecilia Fidanza, 3, of Wilton, and her sister Emilia, 6, enjoy a selection of treats at Saturday's St. Valentine's Day tea party at Ambler Farm. 
1of18

Cecilia Fidanza, 3, of Wilton, and her sister Emilia, 6, enjoy a selection of treats at Saturday's St. Valentine's Day tea party at Ambler Farm. 

For Hearst Connecticut Media/Jarret Liotta

WILTON — Love and laughs were in the air Saturday afternoon when Ambler Farm hosted its popular Valentine's Day Tea Party.

Around 100 people — largely moms and their young daughters — came out to the carriage barn for the first in-person party at the farm since the COVID-19 pandemic. The sold out event included an array of sweets, tea and soft drinks, photos and holiday crafts.

"This is so cute," said Beth Arbia of Wilton, whose son Ethan, 4, and daughter Avery, 6, took part in the party.

"It's a great event," she said. "We're really excited."

Ashley Kineon, executive director, said the event was about community and connections.

"We're thrilled today to have everyone back in person," she said. "It's really a day about celebrating with our loved ones, getting together."

She said it was also a chance for young families to experience the farm.

"We consider it more of a friend-raiser than a fundraiser," she said.

 

Written By
Jarret Liotta