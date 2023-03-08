Wilton High students get heads shaved 'in solidarity with children with cancer' at St. Baldrick's event
Jarret Liotta
WILTON — Caring for a shared community concern has kept participants going back to Wilton High School for 15 years to show — or to be shorn — that they care.
About 30 people, including many students and some school staff, gave up their hair at an evening event Tuesday, March 7, in a show of unity and to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.