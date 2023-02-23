Wizard Camp inspired by 'Harry Potter' returns to Wilton Library: 'Unforgettable experience for all'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WILTON — Magic was definitely in the air on Wednesday when the Wizard Camp made its return to the Wilton Library.

About 40 witches and wizards — each assigned one of four houses, not unlike the familiar "Harry Potter" series of books and movies — took part in a variety of activities as this beloved event returned during winter break.

"This is the first time we've done it since pre-COVID," Amy Lilien-Harper, head of the children's library, said of the camp for kids that is inspired by the popular series.

She and other members of her team donned costumes and conducted classes in various aspects of wizardry, including story folklore and defense against the dark arts.

"In the morning they were making wands," she said of the kids, who are in third through six grade. Other activities at the daylong camp also included a trivia game, an animal discovery event, and several rounds of a sportsball game similar to Quidditch, a game played on brooms in the "Harry Potter" universe. Instead of brooms, the kids at the library used pool noodles.

"It's a big production," Lilien-Harper said of the camp. "We've been planning it for months."

The day ended for the kids over a glass of butterbeer — a sweet treat also inspired by the popular wizarding books.

"We were so thrilled to be able to host Wizard Camp here at Wilton Library again," said Caroline Mandler, the library's executive director.

"Our Children's Department worked incredibly hard to make this a truly unforgettable experience for all who attended," she said.