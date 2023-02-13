How can kids be encouraged to read? At Wilton Library, therapy dogs from Ridgefield are used Jarret Liotta Feb. 13, 2023
Quinn Norberg, 14 months, of Ridgefield greets Mitsu as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, as part of a program to support reading.
Luke Day, 7, of Wilton reads to Mitsu and her owner Yoko Hirokawa of ROAR as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Lilly Correa, 6, of Redding gets a hand with her reading from her mom, Liz Correa, while Brooks and his owner Oliver Frossell of Ridgefield listen as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Therapy dog Mitsu listens to a story as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Lilly Correa, 6, of Redding reads to Brooks, a miniature golden doodle as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Lindsey Liss of Wilton reads with her daughters Sophie, 4, and Avery, 2, while Brooks the dog listens as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Avery Liss, 2, of Wilton and Brooks, a theraphy dog from Ridgefield, meet one another as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Bryce Forte, 5, of Wilton, reads to Brooks and his owner, Oliver Frossell, with a little help from his mother, Erin Forte as kids read to dogs at the WIlton Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Bryce Forte, 5, of Wilton, and his mother Erin Forte do some reading together Saturday morning at the Wilton Library's "Tales for Tails" event on Feb. 11, 2023.
Yoko Hirokawa of Ridgefield talks with her therapy dog, Mitsu, before the reading starts at the Wilton Library's "Tales for Tails" event on Saturday.
WILTON — Kids and canines shared some literary moments Saturday morning when the
Wilton Library hosted "Tales to Tails."
Two therapy dog representatives from
ROAR — the Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue — and their owners went to the Wilton Library to take part in a program designed to encourage kids to read in a comfortable setting, with an accepting audience.