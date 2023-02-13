How can kids be encouraged to read? At Wilton Library, therapy dogs from Ridgefield are used

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WILTON — Kids and canines shared some literary moments Saturday morning when the Wilton Library hosted "Tales to Tails."

Two therapy dog representatives from ROAR — the Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue — and their owners went to the Wilton Library to take part in a program designed to encourage kids to read in a comfortable setting, with an accepting audience.

"I loved it," declared 7-year old Graham Norberg of Ridgefield who took a turn reading a story to one of the dogs.

In the program, therapy dogs encourage comfort in children who are reading aloud, thus fostering more enjoyment and interest in books and reading.

"I think it's great," said Lindsey Liss of Wilton, who brought her daughter Sophie, 4, and Avery, 2, for the library activity.

"It's an opportunity for the kids to read," she said. "It's nice to incorporate the dogs."

Yoko Hirokawa of Ridgefield, who brought her therapy dog, Mitsu, to the library, said the children taking part generally forge positive relationships with the therapy canines.

"The kids just love to have a dog around," she said. "It's soothing for them."