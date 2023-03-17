Wilton Library Lines: Mr. Beethoven to drop in at kids concert with Norwalk Symphony Orchestra

Classical music for kids
Children ages 4 and up and their families are invited to the “(Not) Just for Kids: Meet Mr. Beethoven” presentation by Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, featuring student musicians and running from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18. If your child plays an instrument, they can bring it with them and share their talent. The conductor, Jonathan Yates, will be joined by some string-instrument musicians and the famed composer Mr. Beethoven will make an appearance. Registration is required for all attendees. Drop-ins accepted if space allows.