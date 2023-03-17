Wilton Library Lines: Mr. Beethoven to drop in at kids concert with Norwalk Symphony Orchestra

Children ages 4 and up and their families are invited to the “(Not) Just for Kids: Meet Mr. Beethoven” presentation by Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, featuring student musicians and running from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18. If your child plays an instrument, they can bring it with them and share their talent. The conductor, Jonathan Yates, will be joined by some string-instrument musicians and the famed composer Mr. Beethoven will make an appearance. Registration is required for all attendees. Drop-ins accepted if space allows.

Spring Gala tickets

Tickets are now on sale for Spring Gala, the Wilton Library’s biggest and most important fundraising event of the year. It promises to be an elegant and entertaining evening celebrating both the library and spring, with the theme “Imagination in Bloom.” The honorees are Judy Higby, Kathy Leeds, Katharine Welling, and Malcolm Whyte. Guests will be treated to dinner and dancing to live music by Coverland Band, auctions and much more at the event, which will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton. Proceeds benefit the library. Tickets are $250 per person and may be purchased at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Social Security

Those who need help making plans for retirement may be interested in attending “Social Security Strategies and Your Retirement Future” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16. In this educational workshop led by veteran financial adviser Michael Alimo, attendees will learn about the importance of timing when taking Social Security benefits, the influence of timing strategies on tax liability and overall benefit values. Spousal benefits, as well as widow, divorced and single claiming concepts will also be discussed. Registration is required. For more details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Photography exhibit returns

The Wilton Art Council’s FOCUS ’23 annual photography exhibition has returned to Wilton Library. The judged exhibit is for photographers in three divisions: adult, high school and youth, and features the work of amateur and professional photographers in a range of styles and subject. The opening reception and awards presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through March 31. Most the works are available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

Seniors driving safely

Older drivers may be interested in the “AARP Safe Driving Course,” which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The program is the nation's first and largest classroom driver safety course designed especially for drivers age 50 and older, although all ages are welcome. This single session course covers the normal changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging and provides practical techniques on adjusting to these changes along with learning to operate vehicles safely in an increasingly challenging driving environment. There are no written or driving tests. New York residents should contact their insurance carrier to confirm they will accept a Connecticut state class certificate. Program cost is $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers, and free for AARP/UHC Medicare Supplement Planholders. Bring check or cash to pay for session. Also bring lunch if desired; there will be a 30-minute break. Registration is required, with a limit of 20 participants. For more details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Meeting for poets

This month’s “CT Poetry Society Workshop” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the library. This group comes together to share and discuss original poems written by attendees. Poems will be read aloud to the group. Participants should email their original poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. This gathering of no more than 15 attendees is designed to help facilitate discussion. Registration is required.

Fun with LEGOs

LEGO fans in grades 4 to 6 will enjoy “LEGO Build Tournament – Upper Grades” from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 20. Master builders will compete in lightning speed rounds to crown the best of the best. Builders should be prepared to use their imaginations and be ready for anything. Registration is required. Drop-ins admitted if space allows.

Painting for teens

Young artists of all experience levels are invited to “Paint it Up! For Teens" from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. This will be a fun and relaxing session. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces to inspire artists will be supplied. No art experience required, just a desire to pick up a brush and have fun. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Online safety

An informative two-part series about staying safety online wraps up with “Online Safety: Part 2” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 22. This session will cover keeping your computer protected, staying safe while browsing the internet, recognizing dangerous emails, knowing signs that your computer has been infected, shopping safely, privacy issues and more. Leading the session is Mike Ingber, owner of Upward Business Systems, which has been in business since 1989 and provides affordable computer consulting services to a large base of clients. Registration is required.

To register for these programs and to see more information, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Our Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334. For information about obtaining a library card, our Digital Library or any of the library’s databases, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. For questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

