The popular Hot & Cool Jazz series brings world-class jazz concerts to the Brubeck Room stage, with The Tamir Hendelman Trio returning to the library for a musical homecoming on Saturday, March 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Hendelman explores music from his Israeli childhood, originals and Great American Songbook gems, featuring Marco Panascia on bass and Matt Wilson on drums. Born in Tel Aviv, the pianist, composer and arranger is a longtime member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and has recorded with Barbra Streisand and Natalie Cole.

Advance registration is strongly recommended. There will be a reception after the concert with CDs available for sale and signing. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more details.

Author visit

Best-selling author Tom Santopietro returns to the Wilton Library to discuss his new release "The Way We Were: The Making of a Romantic Classic" on Tuesday, March 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

"The Way We Were" is a nostalgia drenched, bittersweet romance starring superstars Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford at the peaks of their careers, and a story for everyone who was ever loved with passion, if not wisely.

A smash hit around the world whose power echoes to this day — yet a film whose success was so far from assured that one studio executive was heard to exclaim: “Barbra Streisand doesn’t sing and she plays a communist — are you trying to kill me?!”

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the film’s release, Santopietro’s latest provides the definitive inside story behind the challenges, disputes and creative passions of those who fought to make this landmark film, with humorous anecdotes and fascinating first-hand accounts by actors, film historians and members of the creative team.

Santopietro is the author of seven books, including "Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters" and "The Sound of Music Story," both of which he spoke about at Wilton Library. Registration required. To register and see more details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Women in Art and Film

Two upcoming programs at the library celebrate Women’s History Month.

“Women Artists of the Wadsworth Atheneum” takes place on Thursday, March 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. This virtual tour explores the lives and achievements of women artists in the collection of the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, from Artemisia Gentileschi to Alma Thomas. The atheneum docents presenting this program are Ernesto Gutierrez-Miravete and Susan Rand Brown.

In addition, “Women in Film” takes place on Wednesday, March 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Until the rise of feminism in the late '60s, female filmmakers' voices were suppressed until such directors as Penny Marshall, Katheryn Bigelow, Sofia Coppola and others came to the fore. This presentation will examine the dynamics of sexism in the film industry, the challenges women have met and overcome, and the artistic achievements of female directors over the years.

Long Island-based filmmaker, film historian and lecturer Greg Blank has over 15 years of experience as a producer, director, cinematographer and editor.

Registration is required for both programs. To register and see more details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Writing workshops

Writers may be interested in the three-week session of workshops on “Creative Writing for Adults” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom on Mondays, March 6, March 13 and March 20.

Author and creative writing teacher Kim Kovach shares fun, fresh ideas to inspire and motivate participants to put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard) each week. Kovach is the author of six fiction books and teaches creative writing, fiction writing and personal story writing classes for adults.

Registration required. To register and see more details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Making slime

Kids in grades 4 to 6 will enjoy “Make Your Own Slime!” on Monday, March 6, from 4 to 5 p.m.

They will concoct their own non-Newtonian fluid with safe recipes. Science has never been so much fun. Wear expendable clothes. Registration required. Drop-ins admitted if space allows.To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lunchtime book group

The “Wilton Library Readers” lunchtime book discussion group meets on Wednesday, March 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Zoom.

This month, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses "The Promise" by Damon Galgut. This group meets the second Wednesday of each month through June.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy their lunch during the discussion. Registration required. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

For teens

Teens in grades 6 to 12 are encouraged to drop by the Teen Room for “Teen Thursday” on Thursday, March 9, from 3:30 to 6 p.m for a fun activity.

For this week's project “Water Bottle Wind Spirals,” teens will make colorful decorative wind spirals for spring using empty water bottles. All supplies provided. No registration necessary, just drop in, while supplies last.

Nutmeg reading challenge

The Wilton Library is challenging children and teens to read more with the 2023 Nutmeg Reading Challenge, which runs through Sunday, April 30.

Children and teens are encouraged to read as many 2023 Nutmeg Book Award nominees as possible. The more they read, the more prizes they win. Sign up at wiltonlibrary.beanstack.org and choose the appropriate age group challenge. Students complete the challenge by reading the list and voting for their favorite book at the end of April.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information. Happy reading!