Fairfield couple who lost son to suicide brings message of hope and awareness in Wilton
Jarret Liotta
WILTON — Striving to find purpose in the suicide death of their son two years ago, a Fairfield couple came to Wilton to share their experiences and encourage awareness of mental-health issues.
"Kids are under a lot of pressure and a lot of stress lately," said Kristen Kuczo, whose son Kevin died in February 2021 at the age of 17 after struggling with depression.