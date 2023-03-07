Dozens of trees to be cut as part of Dana Dam removal in Wilton

WILTON — About 80 trees will be removed from Merwin Meadows in the coming weeks as officials prepare to finally remove Dana Dam and reopen the stream, making it easier for fish to again travel the waterway.
Removing Dana Dam has been in the works since before 2008 but stalled due to the economy. Wilton resumed its efforts in 2016, partnering with Save the Sound as the lead project manager a year or two after, said Michael Conklin, Wilton's environmental affairs director. Save the Sound also received federal grants to hire a contractor to complete the work, making it a reality.