Over 200 youth undergo free cardiac tests in memory of Wilton teen who died of undiagnosed condition

WILTON — More than 200 young people received free cardiac screenings at the Comstock Community Center, thanks in part to a local couple who has found a positive purpose after the tragic death of their 16-year-old son.
When George DiRocco of Wilton died through an undiagnosed heart condition in September 2020 with no warning signs, it caused intense and helpless feelings of grief and frustration, according to his father, Artie DiRocco.