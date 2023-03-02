Wilton selectmen brace for cuts to $33.6 M proposal amid uncertainty over tax revenues

WILTON — The Wilton Board of Selectmen has voted to approve a $33.6 million operating budget request for the town for the next fiscal year, but say cuts to the proposal are likely.
The Board unanimously approved this amount, along with a $1.06 million capital budget request. This budget represents a 2.15 percent increase over last year’s budget. Separately, the school board has proposed a $91.8 million education budget that would increase spending by 5.99 percent, which would be the largest increase in at least eight years.