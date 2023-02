This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

A panel of three judges is awaiting the submission of photographs to FOCUS ’23, the Wilton Arts Council’s 23rd annual photography exhibit.

The show will be on display from March 11 through March 31 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Photographers of all ages, including youths and high school students, are encouraged to participate. Photographs will be judged in three categories: adult (professional and amateur combined), high school students and youth.

The youth division (through eighth grade) was created in 2006 in memory of Lenwood W. Freas, a former vice president and active member of the Wilton Arts Council, to foster an interest by youths in photography.

Judges for the FOCUS ’23 photos are Rick Bannerot of Norwalk; Amy Bates-Garone of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; and Arthur Nager of Fairfield.

Photos may be dropped off at the Wilton Library from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5. The photos may be created digitally or through the use of traditional film.

Photographers may alter the images digitally or through dark room procedures. There are no limits as to maximum size, but the frame must be at least 8x10 inches and “wired” (no loops or hooks are accepted). Photos not properly wired will be ineligible for hanging.

Each photographer is allowed to submit up to two photos. For each photo entered, the fee is $5 for youths, $10 for high school students and Wilton Arts Council members, and $20 for nonmembers. Photographers are welcome to join the Wilton Arts Council at drop-off; the cost is $35 for family membership, $25 for individual membership, and $10 for seniors and students.

Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for Best of Show (which is open to all); first through fifth places in the adult division; and first, second and third place in each of the high school and youth divisions. Ribbons will also be presented for honorable mention in each division.

A reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Wilton Library. The public may attend the reception, as well as view the exhibit during library hours. Many photos will be available for sale throughout the exhibit unless otherwise designated.

Photographers may download an entry form with further details from the Wilton Arts Council’s website at www.wiltonarts.org. For questions regarding Focus ’23, send an email to baswilton@yahoo.com or call Beth Schneider at 203-834-9986.

Luminaria Walk and Bonfire set for March 5

The Wilton Conservation Commission has rescheduled its Luminaria Walk and Bonfire to Sunday, March 5.

It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Schenck’s Island in Wilton Town Center, across from Stop & Shop at 5 River Road. Parking is available across the street from Schenck’s Island and around the Town Center.

Residents are invited to stop by to warm up by a roaring bonfire, enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, and take a stroll along the walking trails lit with luminarias.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs must be on leash.

Schenck’s Island, a town-owned open space, offers a large lawn, a scenic meadow, walking trails and fishing in the Norwalk River. Picnic tables are available.

For more information, contact Mike Conklin, Director of Environmental Affairs at

mikeconklin@wiltonct.org or 203-563-0180.

Candlelight Concerts presents Brentano String Quartet

Wilton Candlelight Concerts presents the third offering in its 75th anniversary season with the Brentano String Quartet.

The concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Wilton Congregational Church.

The program, Dvořák and the American Identity, features works by the Bohemian composer, who was a proponent of traditional American music.

The quartet is named for Antonie Brentano, whom many scholars consider to be Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved,” the intended recipient of his famous love confession.

Formed in 1992, the Brentano Quartet has a strong interest in both very old and very new music. It celebrated its 10th anniversary by commissioning 10 composers to write companion pieces for selections from Bach’s Art of Fugue, the result of which was an electrifying and wide-ranging single concert program.

In recent seasons, the Quartet has traveled widely, appearing all over the United States and Canada, in Europe, Japan and Australia. It has performed in Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York; Suntory Hall in Tokyo; and the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets may be purchased at www.wiltoncandlelightmusic.org, or at the door. Adult tickets are $30, seniors $25, and students are free. For more information, visit the website or call 203-417-7203.

Health Department recognized for pandemic work

In celebration of National Public Health Workers Day, Gov. Ned Lamont recently recognized the Wilton Health Department for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official statement, the governor conveyed his “sincere appreciation to the many residents who are employed by or volunteered for one of our public health districts, departments, or Tribal health offices throughout Connecticut – who valiantly rose to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statement goes on to say “The results you have achieved to make Connecticut once again, a safe and healthy place for all, are deserving of the highest of praise.”

Legislative Dialogue set with state senator, rep

The Wilton Library and the Wilton League of Women Voters will present a Legislative Dialogue where the state legislators representing the town will present their priorities for the 2023 Connecticut Assembly session.

Constituents will have the opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions about issues facing our town and state.

State Sen. Ceci Maher, D-Wilton, and state Rep. Keith Denning, D-Wilton, both plan to attend.

The event will be held in person in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. It will also be recorded and made available through the library and the League after the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and those planning to attend should register online at www.wiltonlibrary.org. The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Constituents can submit questions to the legislators in advance at wiltonlwv@gmail.com, and will also be able to submit questions during the live event.