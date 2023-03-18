Weir Farm National Historic Park to welcome six 'talented and diverse' artists-in-residence in 2023

RIDGEFIELD/WILTON — Six artists have been selected for the 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program at Weir Farm National Historical Park, where they will create new works of art inspired by the surrounding landscape.
"We are thrilled to offer residencies to such a talented and diverse group of artists this year,” Superintendent Linda Cook said in a statement. “Their work marks the beginning of prioritizing new and thought-provoking approaches to contemporary visual art practices in keeping with Weir’s role in developing the cutting-edge work of his time.”