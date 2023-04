UNION, Neb. (AP) — Overnight rain helped firefighters get control of two wildfires Monday in southeast Nebraska near the Missouri River.

Nebraska officials said after Gov. Jim Pillen surveyed the damage that the fire near Beaver Lake was about 90% contained while the other fire near Waconda Lake was about 85% contained. Both fires started over the weekend after sparks blew across the Missouri River from Iowa, and they burned nearly 700 acres but didn't destroy any homes.