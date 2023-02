DUPO, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois police officer was in critical but stable condition Monday a day after being wounded while responding to a report of a man shot to death, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 40-year-old Reginald O. Allen, was found dead Sunday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage in Dupo, a community a few miles south of St. Louis, Missouri.