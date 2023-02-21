Seattle Council to vote on outlawing caste discrimination

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Council members are preparing to vote on whether to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. If approved, Seattle would become the first city in the United States to do so.
The proposed ordinance, being considered Tuesday, is a contentious issue, especially among the nation's South Asian diaspora. Supporters argue it is needed because caste is not covered under existing civil rights protections. Groups opposing the measure say it will malign a community that is already the target of prejudice.