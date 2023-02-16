Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent

A crime scene expert testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order during Thursday's testimony at the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double murder trial.
Kenny Kinsey also told jurors that a mark on 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh's thigh appeared to be a a tread from a golf cart tire that she fell on after she was shot near dog kennels on the family’s property. Defense lawyers had asked several witnesses about the blemish and whether it could be a mark from a shoe.