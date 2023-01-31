Penguin Random House US CEO Madeline McIntosh to step down

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Penguin Random House's top executives, U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh, is stepping down. Her decision comes just weeks after the resignation of the global CEO, Markus Dohle, and the retirement of Random House Publishing Group head Gina Centrello.

The departures all follow last fall's ruling by a federal judge to block the company's attempted purchase of rival publisher Simon & Schuster, and an antitrust trial in Washington, D.C. last summer that revealed tensions among Penguin Random House executives.