New Mexico House passes gun storage measure

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would make it a crime to store a firearm in a way that allows a child to access it has narrowly passed the New Mexico House of Representatives, with rural Democrats joining Republicans in voting against the measure.
The House endorsed the legislation on a 37-32 vote Thursday, sending it to the Senate. It’s one of several gun control bills making their way through the Legislature as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle look for ways to fight crime and reduce violence.