Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2023 Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 4:35 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signs a bill to add a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, holds up a bill he signed that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, hugs first lady Gwen Walz as tears run down her face after the governor signed a bill that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. On the right are Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, and state Sen. Jennifer McEwen, DFL-Duluth, who also wiped away tears. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a bill he signed that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Behind him, from left to right, are first lady Gwen Walz, Tim Stanley of Planned Parenthood and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state's existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts.
Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. They credit the backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade for their takeover of the state Senate and for keeping their House majority in a year when Republicans expected to make gains.
Written By
STEVE KARNOWSKI