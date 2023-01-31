Maine regulators allow wind, utility project to move forward

PORTLAND, Mane (AP) — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for 900,000 homes in New England along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid.
The unanimous vote by the Maine Public Utilities Commission comes after Massachusetts endorsed the project on Dec. 30, becoming a partner and allowing the $1.8 billion costs to be shared by a larger pool of ratepayers.