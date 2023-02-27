Jurors will visit crime scene site in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and son will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place before they begin deliberating, the judge ruled Monday.
Lawyers for the disgraced South Carolina attorney asked for the trip to the Colleton County property called Moselle so that the jury can see the dog kennels near where the body of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh was found and the storage room where 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was killed on June 7, 2021.