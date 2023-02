SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar.

Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison in the April 2019 killing of Traychon Taylor, 19, near a South Bend bar.