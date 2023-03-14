HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Prince Albert

Ice 4, Raiders 3 First Period 1. Prince Albert, Peardon 5 (Kosior, Martin) 6:24. 2. Prince Albert, Stanick 24 (Kosior, Oiring) 19:04. Penalties \u2014 Nash Wpg (slashing) 13:32. Second Period 3. Winnipeg, McClennon 43 (Geekie) 2:45 (sh). 4. Winnipeg, Savoie 36 (Geekie) 3:31. 5. Winnipeg, Sward 3 (Geekie, Woo) 19:57. Penalties \u2014 Zloty Wpg (interference) 1:00; Shilo Wpg (slashing) 7:55; Kovacs Pa (cross checking) 15:43; Goldsmith Pa (hooking) 18:37; Armstrong Wpg (inter. on goaltender; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:37. Third Period 6. Winnipeg, Savoie 37 (Pederson, Zloty) 3:15. 7. Prince Albert, Herman 17 (Oiring) 18:51 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Crocker Pa (holding) 6:32; Pakkala Pa (high sticking) 17:59. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 9 14 12 _ 35 Prince Albert 13 6 6 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 0-3; Prince Albert: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Ty Skene. Linesmen \u2014 Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk. Attendance \u2014 2,427 at Prince Albert.