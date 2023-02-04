HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kelowna

Rockets 5, Giants 4 First Period 1. Vancouver, Cull 2 (unassisted) 2:00. 2. Vancouver, Palmieri 3 (Gronick, Roberts) 4:29. 3. Kelowna, Kydd 15 (Golder, Szturc) 11:09 (pp). 4. Kelowna, Mittelsteadt 2 (Kydd, Szturc) 16:03. Penalties \u2014 Thorpe Van, DeSouza Kel (roughing) 2:28; Thorpe Van (holding) 7:48; Thorpe Van (tripping) 10:38; McMillen Kel (charging) 11:43; Peskett Kel (roughing) 14:33; Leslie Van (cross checking) 14:33; Semeniuk Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:05; Semeniuk Van, DeSouza Kel (major, major-fighting) 19:05; Thorpe Van (delay of game) 19:59. Second Period 5. Kelowna, Szturc 13 (Price, Golder) 0:57 (pp). 6. Kelowna, Golder 20 (Price) 8:35. Penalties \u2014 Halaburda Van (hooking) 5:33; Wightman Kel (high sticking) 8:35; Anderson Van (interference) 15:26; Golder Kel (roughing) 15:55; Neutens Kel (slashing) 19:19. Third Period 7. Kelowna, DeSouza 6 (Cousins, Pacheco) 6:53. 8. Vancouver, Semeniuk 9 (Roberts, Anderson) 8:05. 9. Vancouver, Lipinski 16 (Halaburda) 18:38 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Thorpe Van (ineligible player ) 17:11. Shots on goal by Vancouver 9 8 12 _ 29 Kelowna 14 14 9 _ 37 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Vikman (L, ). Kelowna: Kykkanen (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 0-4; Kelowna: 2-7. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Nick Panter. Linesmen \u2014 Tom Donaldson, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 4,008 at Kelowna.