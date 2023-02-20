Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Kelowna

Rockets 3, Americans 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, Golder 23 (Kydd, Szturc) 5:40 (pp).

Penalties — McMillen Kel (cross checking) 2:44; Bell Tc (tripping) 4:36; Fan Tc, Hurley Kel (roughing) 6:32; Szturc Kel (hooking) 10:44; Mechura Tc (hooking) 14:06; Pacheco Kel (hooking) 15:32.

Second Period

2. Tri-City, Dragicevic 14 (Luypen) 11:21.

3. Kelowna, Kydd 17 (Cristall, Babcock) 17:02.

4. Kelowna, Rocak 1 (Kydd, Cristall) 17:47.

Penalties — Belton Tc (tripping) 0:51.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Neutens Kel (high sticking) 14:40.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 9 5 10 _ 24
Kelowna 13 6 5 _ 24

Goal — Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-4; Kelowna: 1-3.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Derek Hatch.

Attendance — 4,633 at Kelowna.

