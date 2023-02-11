HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland

Thunderbirds 3, Winterhawks 0 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Thompson Por (cross checking) 13:58; Hanzel Sea (boarding) 15:47. Second Period 1. Seattle, Korchinski 7 (Ciona, Lambert) 11:58 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Stefan Por (tripping) 11:17; Myatovic Sea (holding) 18:59. Third Period 2. Seattle, Lambert 6 (Guenther, Schaefer) 13:38. 3. Seattle, Popowich 7 (Sawchyn, Allan) 14:36. Penalties \u2014 Stefan Por (high sticking) 19:55. Shots on goal by Seattle 13 11 8 _ 32 Portland 11 14 11 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Milic (W, ). Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 1-3; Portland: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Stephen Campbell, Chris Crich. Linesmen \u2014 Erik Freeman, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 8,057 at Portland.