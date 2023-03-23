HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kamloops

Blazers 6, Thunderbirds 5

First Period

1. Kamloops, Zellweger 32 (Levis, Finnie) 2:28.

2. Kamloops, Sydor 12 (Finnie, Van Olm) 8:23.

3. Kamloops, Minten 31 (Brandwood) 10:47.

4. Kamloops, Stankoven 34 (Bankier, Seminoff) 15:50.

Penalties — Seattle bench (too many men, served by Iginla) 5:25; Popowich Sea, Bankier Kam (major, major-fighting) 18:14; Bankier Kam (misconduct, misconduct-helmet) 18:14.

Second Period

5. Seattle, Myatovic 29 (Schaefer, Dach) 4:16.

6. Kamloops, Hofer 41 (Sydor) 6:32.

7. Seattle, Guenther 12 (Dach, Hanzel) 9:18 (sh).

8. Seattle, Allan 11 (Mynio) 9:49.

9. Seattle, Dach 11 (Prokop, Hanzel) 14:00.

10. Seattle, Hanzel 13 (Guenther, Lambert) 19:51.

Penalties — Allan Sea (interference) 7:33.

Third Period

11. Kamloops, Bankier 36 (Stankoven) 13:43.

Penalties — Guenther Sea (slashing, misconduct) 19:54; Schaefer Sea (roughing, misconduct) 20:00; Ferster Kam (cross checking) 7:32.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 19 21 9 _ 49 Kamloops 23 5 9 _ 37

Goal — Seattle: Ratzlaff (L, ). Kamloops: Kieper (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-1; Kamloops: 0-3.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 5,659 at Kamloops.