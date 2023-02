HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Brandon

Blades 2, Wheat Kings 1 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

1. Brandon, Roersma 12 (Pasternak, Mantei) 0:56.

Penalties — Mantei Bdn (checking to the head) 2:30; Wong Sas (delay of game) 6:19; Henry Bdn (interference) 9:29; Anderson Bdn (roughing) 14:39.

Third Period

2. Saskatoon, Lisowsky 25 (Sidorov, Wong) 12:17 (pp).

Penalties — Roersma Bdn (face off violation) 6:19; Hansen Sas (inter. on goaltender) 7:46; Ritchie Bdn (slashing) 11:28; Ritchie Bdn (tripping) 15:02; Saskatoon bench (too many men, served by Lisowsky) 17:34.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Saskatoon 14 7 11 1 _ 33 Brandon 5 11 5 0 _ 21

Goal — Saskatoon: Elliott (21 shots, 20 saves). Brandon: Bjarnason (33 shots, 31 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Saskatoon: 1-6; Brandon: 0-3.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Ben Croker. Linesmen — Layne Richardson, Josh Miko.

Attendance — 2,526 at Brandon.