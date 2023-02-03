Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Lethbridge

Pats 3, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Regina, Oremba 6 (Suzdalev) 7:32.

Penalties — Bentham Let (high sticking) 8:24; Herman Reg (cross checking) 13:13.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Laventure 16 (Swetlikoff) 0:38.

3. Lethbridge, Wormald 19 (Edwards, Doyle) 1:46.

Penalties — Stringer Reg (hooking) 2:22; Feist Reg (hooking) 4:46; Vaughan Reg, Pauls Let (major, major-fighting) 13:38; Pauls Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:38.

Third Period

4. Regina, Suzdalev 27 (Whitehead) 4:36.

5. Regina, Stringer 3 (Rowan, Svozil) 5:44.

Penalties — Svozil Reg (roughing) 14:35.

Shots on goal by

Regina 7 7 11 _ 25
Lethbridge 15 8 12 _ 35

Goal — Regina: Sim (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 0-2; Lethbridge: 0-4.

Referees — Ward Pateman, Josh Albinati. Linesmen — Will Mosswick, Logan Parsons.

Attendance — 5,378 at Lethbridge.

