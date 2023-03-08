HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Brandon

Wheat Kings 2, Tigers 0 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Hanas Mh, Elick Bdn (roughing) 12:49; Basha Mh (slashing) 18:26. Second Period 1. Brandon, Polshakov 7 (Pasternak, Mantei) 5:19. Penalties \u2014 Wilson Bdn (holding) 7:50; Hodass Mh (roughing) 13:59. Third Period 2. Brandon, Ritchie 24 (Mantei) 19:35 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Smythe Mh (interference) 4:36; Lindstrom Mh, Ritchie Bdn (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:47; Shipley Bdn (embellishment; holding) 14:48; MacNeil Mh (interference) 14:48; Wiesblatt Mh, Danielson Bdn (roughing) 18:47; Wiesblatt Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:47. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 8 10 8 _ 26 Brandon 7 11 7 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ). Brandon: Jones (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-2; Brandon: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen \u2014 Logan Young, Andrew Paul. Attendance \u2014 2,152 at Brandon.