HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George

Cougars 3, Blazers 2 (SO) First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Dezainde Pg (high sticking) 0:22; Nolan Kam (interference) 10:29; McNutt Pg (delay of game) 14:33; Samson Pg (roughing) 16:47; Behm Kam (hooking) 19:09. Second Period 1. Prince George, Thornton 23 (McNutt) 5:35. 2. Kamloops, Ferster 11 (Hofer) 8:25. 3. Prince George, Heidt 25 (Wheatcroft, Dumanski) 12:38. 4. Kamloops, Finnie 9 (Brandwood, Behm) 16:02. Penalties \u2014 Wiebe Pg (tripping) 3:09. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Ziemmer Pg (interference) 7:41; Sydor Kam, Brown Pg (roughing) 13:38. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Prince George wins 2-0 Prince George: Ziemmer goal, Wheatcroft goal. Kamloops: Bankier miss, Seminoff miss. Shots on goal by Kamloops 10 19 10 6 _ 45 Prince George 4 6 7 0 _ 18 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Sanche (17 shots, 15 saves). Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 0-5; Prince George: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Nick Panter, Josh Albinati. Linesmen \u2014 Tyler Garden, Anthony Maletta. Attendance \u2014 5,880 at Prince George.