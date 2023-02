MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts school superintedent was convicted by a jury Thursday of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching an employee in his office.

Frederick Foresteire, 79, who led the city of Everett's schools from 1989 until his resignation in 2018 when the assault allegations first came to light, was sentenced to 18 months in jail with 90 days to serve and the balance suspended for two years. He must also register as a sex offender.