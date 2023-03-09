Ex-prosecutors charged after probe of cop-slaying trial
FILE - Jackie Wilson, with his wife, Sandra Wilson, listens during a news conference in Chicago, June 30, 2021. Two former prosecutors have been charged and accused of lying about the relationship one had with a witness in the 1982 slayings of two Chicago police officers. On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, charges were unsealed against Nicholas Trutenko and Andrew Horvat. Trutenko, a Cook County assistant state's attorney, testified in 2020 that he was a long-time friend with William Coleman. Coleman was a central witness in the 1989 trial of Wilson, who was charged in the slaying of Officer Richard O'Brien.
CHICAGO (AP) — Two former prosecutors have been charged with lying about the relationship one had with a witness in the trial of a man who alleged he was tortured when questioned about the 1982 slayings of two Chicago police officers.
Special prosecutor Lawrence Oliver II on Wednesday unsealed charges against Nicholas Trutenko and Andrew Horvat.