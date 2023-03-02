Ex-Nevada bank teller sentenced for elder exploitation

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A former Nevada bank teller who pleaded no contest to exploitation of an older person has been sentenced to jail and ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution after police say she spent the victim's money on things for herself, including sex toys, dog toys, Halloween costumes and shoes.

A district judge in Elko sentenced 26-year-old Alexus Espitia on Wednesday to four to six years in prison, but suspended all but nine months of that as long as she serves it over the course of the next three years while she’s on probation, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.