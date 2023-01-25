Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic National Committee panel voted Wednesday to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year.
But even as they voted 25-0 to extend the compliance deadline until June 3, members of the DNC rules committee complained about New Hampshire's ongoing feud with the national party because the new calendar would cost it the chance to hold the nation's first primary.