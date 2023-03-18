Wilton Library pushes efforts to put a spotlight on collection from jazz great Dave Brubeck
Michael Bellacosa, the head of adult programming at the Wilton Library, is also the curator of The Brubeck Collection.
Jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s collection of recordings, manuscripts and other memorabilia is housed at Wilton Library.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, center, with others at the grand opening of The Brubeck Collection at the Wilton Library on Oct. 30, 2021.
The Brubeck Collection — items related to jazz great Dave Brubeck — can be found in the Wilton Library.
A photo from The Brubeck Collection in Wilton Library featuring the jazz great.
A photo from The Brubeck Collection in Wilton Library.
WILTON — The
Smithsonian holds the works of Duke Ellington. The Library of Congress holds the Ella Fitzgerald Collection. And the Wilton Library has The Brubeck Collection, which ranks up there with the Ellington and Fitzgerald collections in its size and significance.
Three years after agreeing to receive the works of late jazz legend Dave Brubeck, the Wilton Library is now reigniting efforts to shine a spotlight on The Brubeck Collection. A goal in the library’s strategic plan this year is to raise awareness of the collection and make this rare exhibit a “marquee asset” of the Wilton Library.
