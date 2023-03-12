Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Autoridades: Por lo menos 8 muertos, 7 desaparecidos por incidente en dos botes de migrantes frente a costa de San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Autoridades: Por lo menos 8 muertos, 7 desaparecidos por incidente en dos botes de migrantes frente a costa de San Diego.

Written By