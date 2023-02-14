Alert: Police: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shootings dead after turning gun on himself

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shootings dead after turning gun on himself.
- Ambler Farm celebrates Valentine's Day with tea party for kids
- Wilton Library uses therapy dogs to encourage kids to read
- Wilton leader proposes $34.6 million budget, with 2% increase
- New chief takes command of the Wilton Police Department
- Wilton High ski teams find success on the slopes this season
- Wilton Pride challenges selectmen's limits on proclamations
- Wilton comes together to celebrate annual Winter Carnival
- Study: Wilton cell tower's visibility would be 'restricted'
- Wilton schools seek waiver from CT mandated reading program
- Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized removal of 16 trees