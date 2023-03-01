Alert: Police: 16-year-old student fatally stabbed by another student during altercation in Northern California classroom

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police: 16-year-old student fatally stabbed by another student during altercation in Northern California classroom.
- New Wilton police station will meet PD's needs 'for generations'
- Wizard Camp inspired by 'Harry Potter' returns to Wilton Library
- Wilton draws plans for turf field, bubble at Allen's Meadow
- Riverbrook YMCA to host Community Conversation on Mental Health
- Wilton schools drop plan for 80-minute classes at Middlebrook
- Couple who lost son to suicide bring message of hope to Wilton
- Wilton couple who lost son offers cardiac tests in his memory
- Wilton Arts Council prepares for 23rd annual photography exhibit
- Mormon meetinghouse approved in Wilton for growing congregation
- Ambler Farm celebrates Valentine's Day with tea party for kids