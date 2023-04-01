Alert: Little Rock mayor says 2,100 homes or businesses were in the path of tornado; unclear how many were damaged or destroyed (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 2,100 homes were damaged or destroyed)

Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock mayor says 2,100 homes or businesses were in the path of tornado; unclear how many were damaged or destroyed (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 2,100 homes were damaged or destroyed).

