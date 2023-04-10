Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Alert: A 25-year-old used a rifle to kill 4 people at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, according to police (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the suspect's age, based on information from authorities)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 25-year-old used a rifle to kill 4 people at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, according to police (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the suspect's age, based on information from authorities).

Written By