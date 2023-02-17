Alert: 5 former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges in violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — 5 former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges in violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.
- Wilton Arts Council prepares for 23rd annual photography exhibit
- Mormon meetinghouse approved in Wilton for growing congregation
- Ambler Farm celebrates Valentine's Day with tea party for kids
- Wilton Library uses therapy dogs to encourage kids to read
- Wilton leader proposes $34.6 million budget, with 2% increase
- New chief takes command of the Wilton Police Department
- Wilton High ski teams find success on the slopes this season
- Wilton Pride challenges selectmen's limits on proclamations
- Wilton comes together to celebrate annual Winter Carnival
- Study: Wilton cell tower's visibility would be 'restricted'