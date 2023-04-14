Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Drivers were urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale on Friday after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida's largest airports.
A flood warning was expiring, but the National Weather Service warned motorists that water-covered roads could still be a hazard. Meanwhile, officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport planned final inspections to assess the readiness of the airfields even as Friday’s forecast called for a few showers and possible storms.